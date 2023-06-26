Carbondale man accused of threatening acquaintance with gun

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening an acquaintance with a gun.

Brandon J. McDade, 40, of Carbondale, was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to Carbondale police, at around 2 a.m. on June 26, officers responded to a report of a man who threatened someone with a gun in the 600 block of North Springer Street.

During the investigation, officers found the gun and learned it was stolen out of another jurisdiction.

The investigation is ongoing.

