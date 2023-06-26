Brookport man accused of slashing tires in Metropolis

Heartland Votes

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Brookport man accused of slashing the tires in Metropolis was arrested on Thursday, June 22.

According to Metropolis Police, 26-year-old Dalton L. Wiley is accused of slashing the tires of a vehicle parked across from the Massac County Mental Health Office.

Police said they found Wiley inside the mental health office inside the lobby and a pocketknife in his pocket.

Wiley was arrested and booked into the Massac County Detention Center on a criminal damage to property charge.

