Brookport man accused of slashing tires in Metropolis

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A Brookport man accused of slashing the tires in Metropolis was arrested on Thursday, June 22.

According to Metropolis Police, 26-year-old Dalton L. Wiley is accused of slashing the tires of a vehicle parked across from the Massac County Mental Health Office.

Police said they found Wiley inside the mental health office inside the lobby and a pocketknife in his pocket.

Wiley was arrested and booked into the Massac County Detention Center on a criminal damage to property charge.

