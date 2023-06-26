Annual fireworks show July 4 at Arena Park; what to know about fireworks sales, use in city limits

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The annual Great American Fourth of July fireworks will be held at Arena Park on Tuesday, July 4.

You can join the festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks will start at 9 p.m.

As a reminder, the city of Cape Girardeau says fireworks sales in the city start Tuesday, June 27.

If you live in city limits, you can use them between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 27 to July 3 and until midnight on July 4.

For more information on fireworks sales and use in the city, you can click here.

