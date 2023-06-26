Heartland Votes

2 inmates escape Henry County, Tenn. jail; considered dangerous

Deputies say Ronnie Sharp, 48, and Joshua Harris, 40, should be considered dangerous.
Deputies say Ronnie Sharp, 48, and Joshua Harris, 40, should be considered dangerous.(Henry County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Authorities are looking for two inmates who escaped from the Henry County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, they consider both of these inmates to be dangerous and ask the public to not approach them if seen.

Joshua Harris, 40, was described as 5-feet, 9-inches tall and 150 pounds. His last known address is in the 400 block of Routon Street in Paris, Tenn.

Deputies say he was currently serving time for violation of sentence, but does have a history of evading arrest, theft of property and burglary.

Ronnie Sharp, 48, was described as 5-feet, 11-inches tall and 160 pounds. His last known address was in the 900 block of Meyes Rd. in Hazel, Ky.

Sharp was in jail on numerous pending charges, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, assault on an officer, evading arrest, theft of property and burglary.

According to a Facebook post by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the two inmates pried through the cell ceiling then pried open a skylight on the roof.

While deputies don’t know which direction they traveled, they said it’s believed the escapees are responsible for stealing a 2006 white Chevy 3500, four-door truck with a black dump bed from a location on Highway 69 North.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 731-642-1672 or your local law enforcement agency.

