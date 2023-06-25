Passenger seriously injured after falling off ATV

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Zalma woman was seriously injured during an ATV ride in Bollinger County on Saturday night, June 24.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 37-year-old Ashley B. Mayberry was a passenger on an ATV driven by 45-year-old Michael D. Summers.

MSHP said Mayberry fell off of the ATV when the vehicle went off the left side of Route E, just west of Zalma.

Mayberry was seriously injured in the fall.

She was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.