Motorcycle crash in Paducah sends one to hospital

By Olivia Tock
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Saturday, June 24 at 4:07 p.m, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries at Clinton Road in Paducah, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on scene and found the driver of the motorcycle, Randall Browning, had a significant injury to his left forearm. Browning and witnesses at the scene said he left the roadway at the slight curve and was unable to keep the motorcycle under control prior to the collision.

Browning was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.

