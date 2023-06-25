Manhunt underway for suspect accused of assaulting 12-year-old girl

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A manhunt is underway in Graves County for a man accused of assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Graves County Sheriff’s deputies are searching a rural area near the 2700 block of KY Highway 945 for a man believed to be named Tony Perez.

They’ve been searching for Perez since early Sunday morning, June 25.

According to the Graves County, Perez was last scene running into open fields and wooded areas after he was reportedly caught in the middle of an assault on a 12-year-old girl.

The victim’s family said he is not wearing any shoes and is not familiar with area.

Perez is believed to be 23-years-old and reportedly just arrived in the United States.

He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 145 pounds.

Perez was last seen wearing a blue shirt and brown pants.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, Tony Perez was last seen wearing a blue shirt and brown pants. (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

Anyone who has seen Perez is urged to call police immediately.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.