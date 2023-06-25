Heartland Votes

Large police presence seen outside of Dogwood Social House late Saturday night

A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in...
A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau on Saturday night, June 24.(Source: KFVS/Michale Johnson)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A large police presence could be seen in the parking lot outside of Dogwood Social House in Cape Girardeau late Saturday night, June 24.

It is not clear why officers were called to the area, but Cape Girardeau Police did say there is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with Heartland News as more details become available.

