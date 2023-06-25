Hottest day of the year, chance of storms by this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland. Continuing with a First Alert Action Day for today. Rain has stayed fairly light for this morning as the overnight storms passed just to the East of us. Temperatures will be hot for today, sitting in the upper 90s to low 100s, giving us the hottest day of the year.

Condition might be on the dry side for this morning but there is still a chance for some thunderstorm this evening. Tennessee, Kentucky and parts of South East Missouri, near the bootheel will see the biggest impact from the possible storms. The rest of the heartland will see calmer conditions. After the possible storms, Monday will start off with calmer condition but temperatures still warm in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.