Heartland Votes

Hottest day of the year, chance of storms by this evening

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Meghan Smith
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Sunday heartland. Continuing with a First Alert Action Day for today. Rain has stayed fairly light for this morning as the overnight storms passed just to the East of us. Temperatures will be hot for today, sitting in the upper 90s to low 100s, giving us the hottest day of the year.

Condition might be on the dry side for this morning but there is still a chance for some thunderstorm this evening. Tennessee, Kentucky and parts of South East Missouri, near the bootheel will see the biggest impact from the possible storms. The rest of the heartland will see calmer conditions. After the possible storms, Monday will start off with calmer condition but temperatures still warm in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Action Day is issued for this afternoon through this evening for severe storms. ...
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Today because of severe storms, possible tornado threat
Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri. Courtesy: Sweetwarer County Sheriff's Office.
Human remains found in Wyoming in the 1980s identified as missing Missouri man
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Freight train carrying hot asphalt, molten sulfur plunges into Yellowstone River as bridge fails
Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau next week
FILE - The top Russian military commander in Ukraine, Gen. Sergei Surovikin, left, and Russian...
Russian mercenary group revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities

Latest News

First Alert Action Day forecast at 6:15 a.m. 6/25
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Action Day: Storms rolling into the Heartland overnight
First Alert weather at 10 p.m. 6/24
First Alert weather at 9 p.m. 6/24