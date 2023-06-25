Heroes for Kids to host 4th annual Comic Con in Perryville

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Heroes for Kids will host the 4th annual Comic Con in Perryville, Missouri at the Perry Park Center on Saturday, July 15.

According to a release from Heroes for Kids, the organization was started in 2015 as a way to bring together real-life heroes like law enforcement, fire fighters, emergency medical service providers and military personnel, as well as costumed heroes to strengthen community relations, bring smiles to people and raise money for different charitable organizations.

At this year’s Comic Con, Mark Dodson, the voice talent of Salacious Crumb, Ewoks, Gremlins and more; Alan Fernandes, a Tusken Raider in Star Wars: A New Hope; C. Andrew Nelson, who portrayed Darth Vader, and is an award-winning artist, actor, writer and more; and Wyatt Weed, who portrayed Boar Predator, Star Trek: TNG, actor, FX technician and filmmaker will all highlight the event.

There will be photos, silent auctions, a costume contest for kids and adults, actors from 13th Darkness, artists, writers, merchandise vendors and comic book dealers. Local heroes from the Perryville Police Department, Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, EMS, Missouri Dept of Conservation, and Military personnel will be joining the festivities as well.

Tickets are available at www.heroesforkidscomiccon.org and at the door the day of the show. The proceeds from the show booth fees and silent auction will benefit Fly Me Home and Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

