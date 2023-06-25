Heartland Votes

First Alert Action: Potential storms moving into the Heartland

By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a lot of instability in the atmosphere tonight, Heartland, which means we could potentially see some severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has three different levels issued for the region, with the severe chances increasing towards our southeastern counties. The chances for storms are low, but if they happen, they have a lot of potential to be severe. The biggest threats for these storms are high winds and large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility for a tornado. A cold front is also moving through the area, which could help generate storms. This will also lower temperatures heading into the workweek. Once the severe threat ends later Sunday night, calmer cooler conditions will begin.

Monday looks to be sunny, but also breezy with wind gusts up to 23 miles per hour. And with the sunshine, the temperatures look to be staying in the low 90s for the beginning of the work week until around Thursday, where we could see 100 degrees again. Another chance of storms begins to roll in on Saturday evening and some isolated storms next Sunday.

