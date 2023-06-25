First Alert Action Day: Storms rolling into the Heartland overnight

It is a First Alert Action Day across the Heartland tonight and for Sunday as storms are making their way into the region. Our biggest times of impact for the first round of storms will be between midnight and 8 am. We’ll see some heavy rain, with the biggest risk being high winds. Since these storms are moving in overnight, it is important to have multiple ways of receiving alerts and having phones charged.

Tomorrow, we will see a break from the severe weather, but temperatures will get up to 100 degrees in some parts of the Heartland. There is a heat advisory for counties in the bootheel, before the storms roll in during the afternoon hours. The Storm Prediction Center bumps up the southeastern part of the Heartland from a level 1 to a level 2 slight risk for these storms. The biggest threats being high winds and very large hail. There is a possibility for tornadoes thanks to high CAPE and shear values. After the storms, Monday should see temperatures in the low 90s with calmer conditions.

