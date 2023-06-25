Advance, Mo. man seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash

ST. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 32 at Siebert Road in St. Genevieve County this afternoon.

According to a MSHP crash report, 60-year-old Joe Capps of Advance was driving eastbound when his vehicle crossed the centerline, striking the front of another vehicle driving westbound. Capps’ vehicle continued to travel off the roadway, and into a pond.

The driver of the second vehicle, 33-year-old Katelyn Stafford of Farmington, and her passenger, 60-year-old Danielle Stafford of Festus, were taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries.

Capps was taken to a hospital in St. Louis by Air Evac.

