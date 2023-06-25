Heartland Votes

2 injured in hit-and-run crash on I-55

Two women were injured in a late night hit-and-run crash involving a semi on Interstate 55 in...
Two women were injured in a late night hit-and-run crash involving a semi on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.((Source: KFVS))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two women were injured in a late night hit-and-run crash involving a semi on Interstate 55 in New Madrid County.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 in the northbound lanes of 1-55, just one mile south of Kewanee.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an unknown semi tractor-trailer hit the rear of the car the women were traveling in.

The force of the crash caused the car to go off the interstate and flip.

MSHP said the semi then left the scene.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Nakyla D. Bird, of Cape Girardeau, and her passenger, 22-year-old Deaziah A. Bird, of Chaffee, were taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

MSHP said both women suffered moderate injuries, and both women were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

