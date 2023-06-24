Three suspects arrested after attempted building theft in Graves Co.

SYMONSIA, Ky. (KFVS) - Three McCracken County residents were arrested late Thursday night after deputies with the Graves County Sheriff’s Office recovered a stolen outbuilding just west of Symsonia, Kentucky.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, two male suspects, later identified as 45-year-old Michael Little and 39-year-old Johnathan Stephens, both of McCracken County, connected two utility trailers and pulled the 14 foot by 40 foot building down McGuire Road. Around 11:40 p.m., the tires on one of the trailers blew out, halting the attempted theft.

After further investigation, deputies discovered that the building had been stolen from a home located in the 1100 block of McGuire Road in Symsonia. Little and Stephens claimed they had permission from the owner to take it.

Two male suspects, later identified as 45-year-old Michael Little and 39-year-old Johnathan Stephens, both of McCracken County, connected two utility trailers and pulled the 14 foot by 40 foot building down McGuire Road. (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies contacted the owner, who was out of town. The owner said he did not know the men and had not given anyone permission to take the building.

Both suspects were taken into custody and charged with felony theft by unlawful taking. Little and Stephens both have extensive criminal records which includes felony convictions related to methamphetamine.

A third suspect involved in the theft, 51-year-old Sandra Vibbert or McCracken County, claimed she spoke to the owner and was given permission to take it. (Graves County Sheriff's Office)

According to the release, a third suspect involved in the theft, 51-year-old Sandra Vibbert or McCracken County, claimed she spoke to the owner and was given permission to take it. Vibbert was later arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

All three suspects were taken to out-of-county jail facilities.

According to the sheriff’s office, preparations are currently underway to get the building returned to the victims property.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.