Starting of with sunshine, rain showers by late this evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning Heartland! Wow, are we in for some very warm temperatures for today! Starting off in the upper 60s to low 70s and quickly warming up into the low 90s. We will stay fairly dry for our Saturday but with the chance of storms by late tonight, early tomorrow morning. Currently the heartland is sitting in a marginal risk for this evening but with the chance to switch to a slight risk for tomorrow morning. During the storms for tomorrow morning the biggest impact will be strong winds, heavy down pours, and a small chance of hail. Expect to see a break from the rain by Sunday afternoon, but rain showers increasing by the evening time.

Starting the work week off on a dry note, with temps in the low 90s.

