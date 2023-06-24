Heartland Votes

SIU archaeology summer field school continues to learn about Fort Kaskaskia

Led by Mark Wagner (orange shirt), students in SIU Carbondale's Archaeology Field School work...
Led by Mark Wagner (orange shirt), students in SIU Carbondale’s Archaeology Field School work on excavating an area an American fort once stood at Fort Kaskaskia in Randolph County(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Students in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Archaeology Field School have been given more experience in the field this summer at Fort Kaskaskia

Archaeology students from five universities, including SIU, and six high school students have spend the past several weeks at the Fort Kaskaskia State Historic Site in Randolph County. They have been excavating French and American forts once visited by the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

Research work has been underway since May 22 and will continue until next Friday, June 30. This year’s goal is to find the fourth wall of the fort. Digging began on June 16, with the team looking for a trench used to support a stockade for the fourth wall.

The students have found spent bullets, animal bones, and ceramics this year. In 2017, the team of SIU archaeologists and students concluded that two separate forts were constructed near each other and separated in time by 45 years, one French and one American.

