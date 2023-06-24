Heartland Votes

Pursuit leads to 2-vehicle crash killing 2 in Monett, Mo.; driver arrested

(Arizona's Family)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash during a pursuit in Monett, Mo.

Driver Larry Brock, 53, and Lydia Shorey, 61, both of Crane, Mo., died in the crash. Authorities arrested the other driver, Rafael Contreras-Maldonado, on suspicion of DWI and resisting arrest charges. He does not face formal charges.

The crash happened at State Highway 37 and U.S. 60 intersection around 10 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say a Lawrence County deputy was pursuing Contreras-Maldonado in a Chevy truck when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into Brock’s Hyundai Elantra. Shorey was a passenger in Brock’s vehicle.

Both died at the scene. Investigators say Contreras-Maldonado did not suffer any serious injuries in the crash.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau next week
Ameren is warning their utility customers that scammers are aggressively targeting people...
Ameren warns Missouri, Illinois customers of aggressive scammers during summer months
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
Gwendolyn Breckenridge, 52 of Harrisburg, Ill., is accused of trying to rob a bank inside the...
“this is a stick up”: Woman accused of trying to rob bank at Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart

Latest News

WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” is making a three day stop at Veterans Airport of Southern...
WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” to fly in for stop at Veterans Airport
History takes flight: B-25 visits Veterans Airport in Marion, Ill.
Led by Mark Wagner (orange shirt), students in SIU Carbondale’s Archaeology Field School work...
SIU archaeology summer field school continues to learn about Fort Kaskaskia
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris...
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey warns of hay scams
Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri. Courtesy: Sweetwarer County Sheriff's Office.
Human remains found in Wyoming in the 1980s identified as missing Missouri man