Missouri AG Andrew Bailey warns of hay scams

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn are warning farmers and ranchers about hay scammers.

AG Bailey and Director Chinn want to help people avoid falling victim to scams, and reinforce that the Attorney General’s Office is ready to assist those who believe they have been scammed.

According to a release from AG Bailey, due to an unusually dry spring, there has been a spike in hay prices caused by a low supply of hay. Farmers who respond to fake ads from scammers are told to wire money into a bank account, after which they will be told that the hay will be delivered.

Attorney General Bailey and Director Chinn provide the following tips when buying hay:

KNOW YOUR SELLER – Make sure you are buying hay from someone you know or make use of the Missouri Department of Agriculture’s hay directory, especially before you provide any personal financial information, which can be viewed here The University of Missouri Extension also provides a forum for buying and selling hay, which can be viewed here Missouri State Parks is offering emergency water and hay access for farmers in response to the worsening drought conditions, which can be accessed here

DO YOUR RESEARCH – If you are unfamiliar with a particular seller, research the seller on the Attorney General’s or Better Business Bureau’s website for any complaints.

USE A CREDIT CARD – If you purchase hay online, it is recommended you complete your transaction with a credit card or cashier’s check. Purchasing a product with a credit card often provides you with protections that you would not otherwise have if you purchase it with cash, check, debit card, or apps like Cash App or Venmo.

REMEMBER – If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Director Chinn estimates that the current rate for a large round bale of hay is between $100 and $125.

AG Bailey encourages Missourians with complaints regarding a potential hay scam to contact the Missouri Attorney General’s Consumer Complaint Hotline at 800-392-8222 or ago.mo.gov.

