Heartland Votes

Human remains found in Wyoming in the 1980s identified as missing Missouri man

Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri. Courtesy: Sweetwarer County Sheriff's Office.
Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri. Courtesy: Sweetwarer County Sheriff's Office.(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SWEETWATER COUNTY, Wyo. (KY3) - Authorities in Wyoming say remains found in 1982 have now been identified as belonging to a man from Sedalia, Missouri.

According to a news release, in 1982, the remains were found near Granger, Wyoming. With the help of a forensics lab at the University of Northern Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth, Texas the remains have been identified as Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri.

According to the sheriff’s office, the remains over the years have been known to investigators as “Pipeline Pete.” Family members did not hear from Clawson after a visit with him in Fremont, California in July of 1981. He was supposed to return to Missouri for a hunting trip. Days later, when he never showed up, his family reported him missing.

Wyoming authorities say the remains were discovered by a group of pipeline surveyors in the remote desert near Granger. The sheriff’s office says during an early investigation, an autopsy revealed no signs of foul play, and it was believed Clawson likely died months earlier from exposure, during the winter months.

“With no way to positively identify Clawson’s remains or otherwise connect the missing person report from California to the discovery a year later of unidentified human remains in southwest Wyoming, for Sweetwater County detectives, the case of “Pipeline Pete” soon grew cold,” said the news release.

In May 2011, investigators sent DNA from the remains to the university in Texas, but it wasn’t until 2023 they received a positive match.

“A final resolution of this case for Mr. Clawson’s family would not have been possible without the incredible technological advancements in forensic analysis and the outstanding teamwork of everyone involved including our lead detective, Stephanie Cassidy, the University of Wyoming Department of Anthropology, the Wyoming State Crime Lab, and the University of Northern Texas Health Science Center,” said Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau next week
Ameren is warning their utility customers that scammers are aggressively targeting people...
Ameren warns Missouri, Illinois customers of aggressive scammers during summer months
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
Gwendolyn Breckenridge, 52 of Harrisburg, Ill., is accused of trying to rob a bank inside the...
“this is a stick up”: Woman accused of trying to rob bank at Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart

Latest News

WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” is making a three day stop at Veterans Airport of Southern...
WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” to fly in for stop at Veterans Airport
History takes flight: B-25 visits Veterans Airport in Marion, Ill.
Led by Mark Wagner (orange shirt), students in SIU Carbondale’s Archaeology Field School work...
SIU archaeology summer field school continues to learn about Fort Kaskaskia
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris...
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey warns of hay scams