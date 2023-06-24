History takes flight at Veterans Airport with WWII B-25 bomber visit

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - History is taking flight in Marion at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.

WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” is available for rides for veterans and airplane enthusiasts on Saturday, June 24 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Even if you don’t take a flight, the public is welcome to come out and see the bomber up close, and maybe hear some stories from our Heartland veterans.

WWII veteran Bob Amunrud was just 17 years old when he enlisted in the Navy straight out of Anna-Jonesboro High School.

“I was sitting on my bunk in Great Lakes when I got to my 18th birthday, they mailed me my diploma from AJ,” explained Amunrud.

As a young sailor stationed at a naval airbase in Tennessee, he watched B-25 bombers come and go.

Now at the age of 96, the ‘Berlin Express’ is bringing back lots of memories.

“I was assigned to an airbase even though I was doing paper work and non-technical stuff, it was a training base,” said Amunrud. “Planes took off - 50 planes took off every morning, and went out practicing, hopefully 50 came back for lunch and another 50 trainers went out in the afternoon. oh yes, I was there panting watching them.”

While B-25 aircraft were critical to the war effort, serving in every theater of WWII, Berlin Express didn’t actually see combat overseas.

It did however see action on the silver screen.

“In the 1960s it went into the movie business,” said Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter #277 member Sam Hoskins. “It was used in the movie “Catch 22,” which is kind of a famous old movie. At that time it was given the name Berlin Express with its paint job. The Experimental Aircraft Association got it and restored it to get it back into flying condition. That’s the name they decided to keep on it.”

Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 277, based out of Carbondale, is sponsoring the visit of the Berlin Express.

Ninety-year-old Air Force veteran Richard Cannon took a flight on Berlin Express Thursday.

He says soaring above southern Illinois brought back many memories of time spent onboard a B-25.

“I got probably an excess of 40 hours on that plane as a passenger. I didn’t fly that plane we used them as personnel carriers for our organization which was mobile transport,” said Cannon. “Those memories come back.”

Inside, the plane has been restored to its former fighting form offering passengers the chance to put themselves in the place of those who served in the Second World War.

“These old planes are history, and thank goodness the EAA can maintain and keep flying the B-25s, B-17, P-51 mustangs,” said Amunrud. “They maintain all of their aircraft and keep them up to snuff.”

You can learn more about the Berlin Express, and book a ride on their website here or call 920-379-4244.

Tickets cost $475 per person, and organizers say all of that goes toward maintaining this piece of flying history.

If you miss out on this eve, you can catch a ride on the Berlin Express next weekend in Jefferson City, Missouri.

