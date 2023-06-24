Good times at the Sweet Corn Festival

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - Things are sweet and the food is hot at the annual Sweet Corn Festival.

The two day event was first held on June 23 in East Prairie, with vendors starting to sell crafts and food at 10 a.m.

Jim Ed Burks was hard at work at the festival, serving and preparing all the goodies, like kettle corn, sweet corn, and pork rinds. He said he enjoyed seeing people having a good time, especially the children.

“It’s pretty neat to get to see them and their eyes light up when little kids walk by,” said Burks.

Burks said he probably will make more than three or four hundred bags. He also said the last seven years of attending this festival keeps him prepared for the influx of people here to see all the different events, like the 5K, fire twirlers, fire works, and more.

While many are looking to create memories, others are looking to keep some alive. Shane Palmer and his children craft cedar planters and other woodworks with their family business, Black Dog.

“I started Black Dog a few years ago and but had started 20 years ago with my father,” said Palmer.

Palmer said the name of the business comes from a late family dog that Palmer used to own.

“We had a black lab named rebel that was before we had kids, was our child and he passed away a few years ago, and it’s just kind of in memory of him,” said Palmer.

Another day of the event will be held on June 24. You can find more information about this event by clicking this link.

