First Alert: Hot, humid weekend with strong to severe storms possible tonight into Sunday

First Alert Weather at 6:45 a.m. 6/24
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - It’s going to be a hot and steamy weekend, with storm chances.

Afternoon highs today will reach the mid 90s and by Sunday, some locations could get near 99 degrees.

Humidity will make it feel a bit warmer and muggy, with breezes out of the southwest.

Saturday evening into the overnight hours our next chance for showers and storms will develop.

Strong to severe storms are possible late tonight into Sunday morning.

The threat for severe storms is marginal this evening and switching to a slight risk by Sunday morning.

Damaging winds, heavy downpours and hail will be the main threats.

The threat for severe storms is marginal this evening and switching to a slight risk for half of the Heartland by Sunday morning.(Source: KFVS)

We’ll see a break from rain by Sunday afternoon, but showers are expected to return by the evening hours.

The work week will start off dry with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

Temps will start to soar into the upper 90s by the end of next week with the return of storm chances.

