Heartland Votes

Child dies after falling at Dam Site Park

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A child is dead after falling off a tall bluff at Dam Site Park.

According to Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown, the sheriff’s office was called to an incident at the park around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20.

When deputies arrived, Sheriff Brown said a family member was performing CPR on the juvenile who appeared to have fallen from a 40-foot bluff.

Survival Flight was called to the scene to provide medical care and take the child to the hospital where he later died.

The sheriff’s office has not released any other information about the incident.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau next week
Ameren is warning their utility customers that scammers are aggressively targeting people...
Ameren warns Missouri, Illinois customers of aggressive scammers during summer months
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.
The boxes are climate-controlled and a silent alarm sounds once they're open.
Newborn surrendered at fire station, home to Kentucky’s first Safe Haven Baby Box
Gwendolyn Breckenridge, 52 of Harrisburg, Ill., is accused of trying to rob a bank inside the...
“this is a stick up”: Woman accused of trying to rob bank at Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart

Latest News

WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” is making a three day stop at Veterans Airport of Southern...
WWII B-25 bomber “Berlin Express” to fly in for stop at Veterans Airport
History takes flight: B-25 visits Veterans Airport in Marion, Ill.
Led by Mark Wagner (orange shirt), students in SIU Carbondale’s Archaeology Field School work...
SIU archaeology summer field school continues to learn about Fort Kaskaskia
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris...
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey warns of hay scams
Jack Clawson, of Sedalia, Missouri. Courtesy: Sweetwarer County Sheriff's Office.
Human remains found in Wyoming in the 1980s identified as missing Missouri man