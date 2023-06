CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish defeated the Jackson Rockabillys 4-3 on Friday night, June 23 at Capaha Field to improve to 19-2 on the season.

The Catfish got two runs batted in from Brody Chrisman and Justin Carinci scored three runs in the victory.

Cape plays host to the Alton River Dragons at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

