Heartland Votes

Alligator gives man fishing a scare, charges at him out of lake

A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina. (Source: CNN, Micah Kimberlin/TMX)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CNN) - An interesting confrontation between a fisherman and an alligator in South Carolina was caught on camera.

The moment was captured on a video taken on Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.

In the video, a man can be seen holding a fishing pole appearing to be walking away from the water when an alligator then emerges and charges at him.

The gator chased the man towards a paved road and stopped as he rushed away.

Some onlookers scurried to also get out of its path while others nearby stayed at a safe distance.

There were no reports of any injuries in the incident

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.
Ameren is warning their utility customers that scammers are aggressively targeting people...
Ameren warns Missouri, Illinois customers of aggressive scammers during summer months
Budweiser Clydesdales arrive at Busch Stadium
Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau next week
Dylan Russell (Left), Sam Garten (Center), and Carl Copher (Right) are in custody in the...
3rd suspect in custody in connection with stolen four wheelers

Latest News

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey and Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris...
Missouri AG Andrew Bailey warns of hay scams
FILE - Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a...
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia city
Things are sweet and the food is hot at the Annual Sweet Corn Festival in East Prairie
Good times at the Sweet Corn Festival
A video shows an alligator charging toward a man fishing in South Carolina.
Alligator charges towards man fishing in South Carolina