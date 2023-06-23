White Co. Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen oilfield property worth $20k

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday officers were able to recover stolen property from an oilfield.

According to a social media post, officers took a theft report for the property on June 20 from George Mitchell Drilling.

They say a drill bit was stolen from a location in the Calvin bottoms on County Road 2200 North.

Officials say that drill bit was a Smith brand and had a replacement value of $20,000.

WCSO says the property was recovered in Franklin County on June 22, and then released to George Mitchell Drilling.

