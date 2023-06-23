Heartland Votes

White Co. Sheriff’s Office recovers stolen oilfield property worth $20k

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - White County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday officers were able to recover stolen property from an oilfield.

According to a social media post, officers took a theft report for the property on June 20 from George Mitchell Drilling.

They say a drill bit was stolen from a location in the Calvin bottoms on County Road 2200 North.

Officials say that drill bit was a Smith brand and had a replacement value of $20,000.

WCSO says the property was recovered in Franklin County on June 22, and then released to George Mitchell Drilling.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.
Ameren is warning their utility customers that scammers are aggressively targeting people...
Ameren warns Missouri, Illinois customers of aggressive scammers during summer months
Dylan Russell (Left), Sam Garten (Center), and Carl Copher (Right) are in custody in the...
3rd suspect in custody in connection with stolen four wheelers
Markitrey West was taken into custody in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex...
2nd suspect in custody in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured

Latest News

A 52-year-old woman accused of trying to rob a bank in Harrisburg, Illinois was arrested...
“this is a stick up”: Woman accused of trying to rob bank at Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 6/23
The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals is returning to the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds.
Street Machine Nationals roll into Du Quoin
Some cyclists are traveling across the country for a cause, and they are making a stop in...
Bike & Builds rides across the country to build housing, stops in Carbondale