“this is a stick up”: Woman accused of trying to rob bank at Harrisburg, Ill. Walmart

A 52-year-old woman accused of trying to rob a bank in Harrisburg, Illinois was arrested Thursday, June 22.
A 52-year-old woman accused of trying to rob a bank in Harrisburg, Illinois was arrested Thursday, June 22.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A 52-year-old woman accused of trying to rob a bank in Harrisburg, Illinois was arrested Thursday, June 22.

Harrisburg Police said a teller at the Woodforest National Bank located, inside the Harrisburg Walmart, called dispatchers to report an attempted robbery.

The teller told police a woman walked into the bank, handed them a note demanding $45,000 and indicated that “this is a stick up.”

The suspect left the bank before officers arrived on scene, but said they found her in the area.

Police identified the suspect as Gwendolyn Breckenridge, of Harrisburg.

Breckenridge was arrested and booked into the Saline County Detention Center on a pending attempted robbery charge.

