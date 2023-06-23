Heartland Votes

SIU investigating possible cyberattack tied to Russian hackers

The entire Southern Illinois University System may have been the latest victim of Russian...
The entire Southern Illinois University System may have been the latest victim of Russian hackers.(Rusty Bailey | Rusty Bailey, SIUC Media & Commu)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The entire Southern Illinois University System may have been the latest victim of Russian hackers.

The university said in a release they are working with cyber experts to learn if any information was breached in relation to “recent suspicious network activity.”

This stems from the May 31 global cyberattack tied to a program called MOVEit, which SIU uses for file transfers.

The university said they are trying to determine if any SIU personal information was taken.

A letter from SIU Carbondale Chief Information Officer Wil Clark was sent to the campus community this week to let them know about the investigation.

“We will notify affected individuals as soon as we know the full scope and breadth of the incident and provide additional information and resources to help protect their personal information,” stated Clark in the letter.

Clark goes on to state the university is “strongly” urging students, faculty and staff to immediately take steps to protect their personal information as a precautionary measure.

This is a screen grab of the letter SIU sent to the campus community informing them the file...
This is a screen grab of the letter SIU sent to the campus community informing them the file transfer service they use, MOVEit, was targeted by Russian hackers.(Source: Southern Illinois University)

SIU said the cyberattack did not impact daily operations at the university.

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on June 7 that CL0P Ransomware Gang infected MOVEit with a malware which used was used to steal data from underlying databases.

Last week, Homeland Security said the Department of Energy, several other federal agencies and hundreds of victims from industry to higher education were compromised in the cyberattack.

The federal government is reportedly offering a $10 million reward for information leading to an arrest.

