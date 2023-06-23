Heartland Votes

One injured after small plane crash in Taney County

Courtesy: Central Taney County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Central Taney County Fire Protection District(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 2:33 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person suffered minor injuries after a plane crash in Taney County Friday morning.

According to the Central Taney County Fire Protection District, crews responded to private property around 10:15 a.m. and found an Ultralight Experimental Aircraft in a field with two people walking around it.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed due to engine failure, and the driver of the plane was treated for minor injuries, a passenger was not injured.

