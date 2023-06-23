One injured after small plane crash in Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - One person suffered minor injuries after a plane crash in Taney County Friday morning.

According to the Central Taney County Fire Protection District, crews responded to private property around 10:15 a.m. and found an Ultralight Experimental Aircraft in a field with two people walking around it.

The Taney County Sheriff’s Office says the plane crashed due to engine failure, and the driver of the plane was treated for minor injuries, a passenger was not injured.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.