Music and Pickleball in Calvert City this weekend

“Kid’s Music in the Park” and “The Best Little Pickleball Tournament in Kentucky” will be held...
“Kid’s Music in the Park” and “The Best Little Pickleball Tournament in Kentucky” will be held on Saturday, June 24(MGN Online / saimad / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pixabay / Pickel-Ball, Inc.)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two events will be held on Saturday, June 24 in Calvert City, Kentucky. “Kid’s Music in the Park” and “The Best Little Pickleball Tournament in Kentucky.”

Held at the Calvert City Memorial Park, the Kid’s Music in the Park event begins at 11 a.m. Kids can come dressed in their favorite princess or superhero outfit for an afternoon of kid-themed music with local talented guests. Special guest, Julia Watkins, is a multi-genre performer and enjoys putting her twist on trending songs, as well as throwbacks.

Kid’s Music in the Park is free and open to the public. Food trucks will also be located on-site.

Part of the Calvert City Summer Slam, The Best Little Pickleball Tournament in Kentucky started on June 23. While there are no spaces left to play, you are still invited to come out and watch players face off in Pickleball. There will also be local food trucks at the event. Darlene and Parvin Latta, who have taught over 100 people how to play Pickleball, are leading this inaugural event.

The event is held at Calvert City Doctor’s Park on June 24 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on June 25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

