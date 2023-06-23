Mt. Vernon Police Department holding dedication ceremony for new facility

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Mt. Vernon has nearly completed construction of the new Police Department facility.

Located at 600 S. 27th Street, the new facility has been in development since a groundbreaking ceremony was held in April 2022. Construction for the facility started in July 2022, nearly a full year ago.

There will be a dedication ceremony held at the new Mt. Vernon Police Department on Friday, July 7 at 12:30 p.m.

On Saturday, July 8, a public open house will be held at the Police Department. The open house will held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For any questions about the events or the new facility, you can call the Mt. Vernon City Mayor and City Manager’s office at 618-242-6802.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.