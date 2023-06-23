Heartland Votes

Mostly dry Friday, storms move in over the weekend

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
It’s the weekend, Heartland, and Friday is kicking off to a mostly dry and hot start. This morning is calm the 60s, warming up the low 90s this afternoon. We have partly cloudy skies in store, with some potential very light scattered showers in the afternoon, but should be dried up by the early evening. For the rest of the weekend, Saturday looks dry throughout the day, but overnight there is a chance for severe weather. The Storm Prediction center currently has the western part of the Heartland at a marginal risk for Saturday. Sunday, that risk shifts. Southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, northwestern Kentucky and Tennessee are all in a slight risk, or a 2 out of 5.

After the weekend, the warming trend continues, with temperatures in the low 90s to start the week with plenty of sunshine. By Thursday, temperatures begin to climb to the high 90s and we have more chances for more thunderstorms.

