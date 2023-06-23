Man accused of attacking man with special needs at West Frankfort Park

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ewing, Illinois man was arrested after a police investigation into an incident at the West Frankfort Park on Saturday, June 10.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Richard T. Poe is accused of grabbing a man with special needs at the park and kicking his legs out from under him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Poe was arrested on Thursday, June 22 and booked into the Franklin County Jail on an aggravated battery charge.

