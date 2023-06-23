Heartland Votes

Man accused of attacking man with special needs at West Frankfort Park

Richard T. Poe, 52 of Ewing, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge in connection with an incident involving a man with special needs.
Richard T. Poe, 52 of Ewing, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge in connection with an incident involving a man with special needs.(Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - An Ewing, Illinois man was arrested after a police investigation into an incident at the West Frankfort Park on Saturday, June 10.

According to court documents, 53-year-old Richard T. Poe is accused of grabbing a man with special needs at the park and kicking his legs out from under him, causing him to fall to the ground.

Poe was arrested on Thursday, June 22 and booked into the Franklin County Jail on an aggravated battery charge.

