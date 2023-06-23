Jackson holding Independence Day events
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is holding a day of events for the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on July 4.
Prior to Independence Day, there will be a concert event on July 2. Presented by River Radio, the Celebrating Queen Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m., and will take place at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell.
The following events will be held on July 4 throughout Jackson to celebrate Independence Day:
- At 7:04 a.m., the Southeast Health Independence Day 5K Run/Walk will be held at Healthpoint Fitness.
- From 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Car, Truck, & Motorcycle Show presented by The Capaha Antique Car Club will be held on Sycamore Lane.
- At 8:30 a.m., Mud Volleyball begins at Pavilion 1.
- At 9 a.m., Food Stands and Beer Garden provided by Stooges Restaurant will open on Parkview Drive.
- At 11 a.m., Duck Races presented by the Jackson Heritage Association will be held at Hubble Creek.
- At 7 p.m., Shades of Soul will perform at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell
- At 8 p.m., the Jackson Municipal Band Concert will be held at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell
- At 9:30 p.m., a Fireworks Display will be held at the City Park.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.