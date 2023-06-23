Jackson holding Independence Day events

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson is holding a day of events for the 2023 Independence Day Celebration on July 4.

Prior to Independence Day, there will be a concert event on July 2. Presented by River Radio, the Celebrating Queen Concert will be held at 6:30 p.m., and will take place at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell.

The following events will be held on July 4 throughout Jackson to celebrate Independence Day:

At 7:04 a.m., the Southeast Health Independence Day 5K Run/Walk will be held at Healthpoint Fitness.

From 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., the Car, Truck, & Motorcycle Show presented by The Capaha Antique Car Club will be held on Sycamore Lane.

At 8:30 a.m., Mud Volleyball begins at Pavilion 1.

At 9 a.m., Food Stands and Beer Garden provided by Stooges Restaurant will open on Parkview Drive.

At 11 a.m., Duck Races presented by the Jackson Heritage Association will be held at Hubble Creek.

At 7 p.m., Shades of Soul will perform at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell

At 8 p.m., the Jackson Municipal Band Concert will be held at the Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell

At 9:30 p.m., a Fireworks Display will be held at the City Park.

