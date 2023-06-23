Former Mizzou player Kobe Brown gets selected in NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, New York (KFVS) - The Los Angeles Clippers selected former Missouri Tigers Forward Kobe Brown with the final pick number 30 in the first round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night, June 23.

Also, the Dallas Mavericks picked Kentucky guard Cason Wallace 10th overall and traded him to Oklahoma City.

Former Belmont stand out Ben Sheppard was selected 26th overall in the first round by the Indiana Pacers.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.