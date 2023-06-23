Heartland Votes

Former Makanda Twp. Road Commissioner indicted in connection with corruption investigation

A former Makanda Township Road Commissioner appeared in a Jackson County courtroom on Wednesday, June 14 to face charges in connection with a public corruption investigation.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A former Makanda Township Road Commissioner appeared in a Jackson County courtroom on Wednesday, June 14 to face charges in connection with a public corruption investigation.

According to Illinois State Police, 70-year-old Danny D. “DD” Williams, of Makanda, is accused of using his former official position as road commissioner to steer contracts toward a contractor who would pay him in return.

ISP said their investigation into alleged inappropriate actions by Williams began on April 21, 2022 after a request from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez.

During their investigation, ISP said investigators identified several instances of corruption.

The case was then sent to a Jackson County Grand Jury.

The grand jury returned a true bill to indict Williams on May 4 on two counts of pecuniary interest in contract.

ISP said no further information about the case is available at this time.

