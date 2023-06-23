Heartland Votes

First Alert: Warmer, mostly dry ahead of weekend storm chances

Sunny skies in the Heartland!
Sunny skies in the Heartland!((Source: cNews/William Foeste))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 4:03 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Today is looking slightly warmer with afternoon highs in the low 90s.

We’ll have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a light breeze out of the northwest.

There is a slight chance for very light scattered showers this afternoon, but better chances for rain arrive Sunday.

This evening, winds will start to shift out the south.

Saturday is looking dry and hot with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s and higher humidity.

There is a chance for severe weather late Saturday night. The western part of the Heartland is at a marginal risk for severe storms.

The risk for severe storms increases to a threat level 2 out of 5 for the rest of the Heartland on Sunday.

Next week is looking sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s.

By Thursday, temperatures begin to climb into the upper 90s with more chances for thunderstorms.

