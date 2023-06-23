Ending the week on the dry side, with the chance of storms by Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday heartland! Ending the work week with sunshine and warm temperatures. Expect to see temps in the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the day. We have a chance with some potential light scattered showers towards our eastern counties this afternoon, but conditions should stay dry by this evening. As we head into the weekend Saturday will stay on the dry side with temps warming into the mid 90s.

Storms will enter the heartland early Sunday morning bring the chance of severe weather. Western Kentucky, Tennessee and parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri will be sitting in a level two, a slight risk. The rest of the heartland will be in a level one. The biggest impacts for Sunday morning with be the chance of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and hail. By the beginning of the following week, temperatures will be in the low 90s with lots of sunlight.

