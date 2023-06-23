Chance for strong to severe storms late Saturday into Sunday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Happy Friday, this evening skies will be mostly clear and dry. Lows tonight will dip down into the mid 60s. Saturday we really start to feel those summertime temperatures and humid air. Highs in the afternoon reaching the mid 90s. Saturday evening into the overnight hours is when we are watching for our next round of showers and storms to develop. Overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning there is a chance for strong to severe storms to develop, the main threat being damaging wind gusts and hail.

Sunday, a majority of the Heartland is under a slight risk for severe weather. Depending on the early round of storms that are expected, this could either help or limit the initiation of afternoon/evening storms. Overall, there is a widespread chance for thunderstorms in the morning Sunday with a more isolated chance in the afternoon. The main severe threat as of right now, is damaging winds and large hail.

