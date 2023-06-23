Cape Catfish continue winning ways on the road against Jackson Rockabillys
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JACKSON, Tn. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish continued their domination in the Prospect League with a 9-1 win Thursday night on June 22 in Jackson, Tennessee against the Rockabillys.
Kevin McCarthy homered for the Catfish who improved to 18-2 on the season.
The Catfish return home on Friday, June 23 and will host the Rockabillys at 6:35 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.