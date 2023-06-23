Heartland Votes

Cape Catfish continue winning ways on the road against Jackson Rockabillys

(KFVS) Catfish win again on the road against the Rockabillys
(KFVS) Catfish win again on the road against the Rockabillys
By Todd Richards
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tn. (KFVS) - The Cape Catfish continued their domination in the Prospect League with a 9-1 win Thursday night on June 22 in Jackson, Tennessee against the Rockabillys.

Kevin McCarthy homered for the Catfish who improved to 18-2 on the season.

The Catfish return home on Friday, June 23 and will host the Rockabillys at 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son

Latest News

The Los Angeles Clippers selected former Missouri Tigers Forward Kobe Brown with the final pick...
Former Mizzou player Kobe Brown gets selected in NBA Draft
Heartland Sports @ 10PM on 6/22/23
Heartland Sports @ 6PM on 6/22/23
Patrick Mahomes II watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the final round of the American...
Mahomes, Kelce set for underdog role in ‘The Match’