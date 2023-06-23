Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Cape Girardeau next week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Cape Girardeau on June 29 and will be in town till July 1.

They will be in Cape Girardeau as part of their summer tour of the country in support of the Anheuser-Busch Folds of Honor.

Folds of Honor helps families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders receive educational opportunities and support.

The Clydesdales stand 72 inches at the shoulder when fully mature and weigh 1,800 to 2,300 pounds.

Their destinations include:

Thursday, June 29 at The Library, located at 10 South Spanish Street, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, June 30 at Schnucks, located on South Kingshighway, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 at Cape Girardeau VFW Post 3838, located at 1049 North Kingshighway, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Anheuser-Busch has donated a total of $21.7 million to Folds of Honor.

You can donate to Folds of Honor by clicking here.

