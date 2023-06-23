Heartland Votes

Branson Titanic Museum pays tribute to submersible victims

White rose wreath on display at the Titanic museum in Branson, Missouri, June 23, 2023.
White rose wreath on display at the Titanic museum in Branson, Missouri, June 23, 2023.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Every day, the members of the Titanic Museum in Branson meet to learn their positions for the day, but Friday was different.

The crew gathered in the ship’s memorial room, where names of all the souls lost on the Titanic covers the walls. The five people who died from the OceanGate submersible expedition were honored with a brief tribute and a white rose wreath.

The Titanic Museum is in its 17th year, and staff say they have not seen an uptick in visitors since the OceanGate submersible went missing.

“Every day, we pay tribute to the 2,208 passengers and crew that were on board the Titanic, and their legacy will be their memory. And we get to be the ambassadors for that, and we take great honor in that. And today we are adding five more names to that,” said Jamie Terrell, a first-class mate of the Titanic Museum.

