Bike & Builds rides across the country to build housing, stops in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Some cyclists are traveling across the country for a cause, and they are making a stop in Carbondale, Ill.

Starting in Virginia, back in May, Bike & Build took a pit stop at the parking lot of Carbondale Unitarian Church. Matthew Muth cycles with the organization. Muth said that along with biking, they help build homes across the country.

“On every fifth day, we will have our build days so we’ll volunteer with local communities, especially Habitat for Humanities, and assist on those builds,” said Muth.

Muth said each rider must fundraise at least $5,000 to support the trip. Since 2003, Bike and Build reports donating more than $6.8M to affordable housing organizations.

For Ashlyn Maes, she said the more than 1,000 mile journey across the states is heart warming.

“It makes you realize how much kindness there is in the world, people have opened up their homes to us, their churches, and even high school gyms,” Maes said.

Maes said on average, the group is travelling 70 miles each day.

