Alcohol to go will stay in Illinois until 2028

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Illinois residents can still get alcohol to go at restaurants until 2028 after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a bill into law extending that type of sale.

A bill allowing it during the pandemic was set to expire in January 2024. The new law will allow it until August 1, 2028. Restaurants can provide carryout, curbside pickup and delivery of mixed drinks.

The drinks have to be packaged in a sealed container and properly labeled.

