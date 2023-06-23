Heartland Votes

2023 Street Machine Nationals returning in Du Quoin

Hot Rods and Horse Power are on display this weekend in Southern Illinois.
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Hot Rods and Horse Power are on display this weekend in Southern Illinois.

The 2023 Street Machine Nations are underway in Du Quoin. That means car and truck enthusiasts will pack the fairgrounds this weekend for the three day event, starting on June 23.

From the old school rides and hot rides, to even some newer cars, many are excited the Street Nationals are back. While there are plenty of cars and trucks to see at The Street Machine Nationals, Clifton Bardo said he’s just as excited to meet new people who share his interests.

“This is a wonderful event, glad to have it back again. You get to see all the nice cars, you get to socialize and intertwine with other people. It’s a great social event,” said Bardo.

Mike Logsdon is from Benton, Illinois. He said he’s a regular at the Street Machine Nationals. This year, he brought his 1952 Chevy 3100.

“Du Quoin is one of the best because it’s got more cars than anybody around. And it’s a really good show,” said Logsdon.

Logsdon also said this event is great for the region.

“It means a lot to me and it means a lot to a lot of people around here,” said Logsdon. “Cause they had it here once and they it it out and they really missed it in town. It brings in a lot of business and that’s a good thing.”

Lindell Fisher brought a 1949 Ford F-1. It’s his fifth year at the event and he said his classic truck is inspiring others.

“I mean I had a guy a while ago come up and he was looking at my tunnel cover and he took pictures of it and different deal on how I’ve got it set up and he talked like he was going to go home and try and build one,” said Fisher.

Fisher said the same message as Logsdon on how he feels about this event.

“You see a lot of different automobiles then what you would actually see if it wasn’t for this event,” said Fisher.

The Street Nationals open back up Saturday and Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

For all the information you need, you can find that here.

