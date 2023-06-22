Heartland Votes

Young alligator appears to smile and wave hello

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it...
The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.(Melissa Chadwell/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) – A young alligator in Florida almost appears friendly in a well-timed photo captured earlier this year as the reptile tried to climb toward the photographer.

The photo shared by Melissa Chadwell shows a small alligator appearing to smile and wave as it climbs onto a dock in De Leon Springs, about 20 miles southwest of Daytona Beach.

Chadwell said the photo was snapped in February.

“This was a lucky shot of this little guy trying to climb up on a dock. Too cute,” she wrote alongside the photo in the Facebook group Alligators of Florida.

While injury or death caused by alligators is rare in Florida, there is significant human-alligator conflict.

Nuisance alligators are defined as being over 4 feet long and are considered a threat to people, pets or property.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report on the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, or SNAP, issued on Feb. 21, the state has 113 contracted nuisance alligator trappers that respond to 10,000 calls for service annually.

Because healthy alligator populations exist in all available habitats in all of Florida’s 67 counties, nuisance alligators are generally not relocated to the wild, where their introduction can lead to territorial fights and death, according to the FWC.

Nuisance alligators become the trapper’s property to sell for hide or meat or to sell live to a zoo or farm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

In this photo released by Action Aviation, the submersible Titan is prepared for a dive into a...
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Dustin E. Mason, was charged June 20 with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.
Butler Co. man charged in connection with death of infant son
Nathan Randall, 18, of Murphysboro, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
Suspect charged with murder in death of 19-year-old at Kinkaid Lake
Loving, funny and full of life is how youth baseball coaches in an Ohio community are...
‘Amazing child’: Brothers killed by father remembered as loving, funny boys
One person died in a crash involving an SUV and a semi truck on Wednesday morning, June 21.
1 dead after crash involving SUV, semi truck in Energy, Ill.

Latest News

Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.
A man is facing multiple gun charges after police say they found a stolen gun at his home.
Carbondale man facing multiple charges after police find stolen gun at home
Massachusetts State Police said the girl was found safe in Cheshire.
Amber Alert canceled; 4-year-old girl found safe in Massachusetts
Reports from storm chasers and meteorologists on social media showed considerable damage around...
Tornadoes tear through northwest Texas town, killing 4 people and causing widespread damage
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The U.S. Coast Guard says debris field has been found near the Titanic during search for submersible