Weekend at The Cave returns to the Shawnee Cave Amphitheater

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A hidden gem tucked in the Shawnee National Forest is the hotspot for music lovers this weekend.

The final preps are underway for the Weekend at the Cave taking place from June 23-25. Shane Wade, Operator of the Shawnee Cave Amphitheater, said there will be three days of music, art and much more.

“It’s really going to be an incredible event over the next 3 days,” said Wade. “We felt like it was time to do something again this year. We’ve been working the last 6 months to put this together. We’re really excited to be back doing something for the community.”

Wade said 34 states will be represented this weekend from artist to attendees. The event features artists from across the country and right here in the Heartland, including Jeremy Todd.

“There’s not really anything like this around here anywhere, maybe in Colorado or something like that,” said Todd.

Jeremy Todd and his band are from Southern Illinois. He said that playing at a venue like this is exciting.

“Just that festival vibe, mixed with this atmosphere, there’s not really anything like it, we’re just going to take it in,” said Todd.

Todd said having a music festival like this in Southern Illinois is a major deal for the music scene in the region.

“I think it’s huge for southern Illinois,” said Todd. “When I lived here, I lived here once before I moved down here and there was such a thriving music scene and I think we’re starting to see that again especially thanks to a venue like this. It’s bringing regional and national bands, local artist like all of that so it’s huge.”

Wade said the Weekend at the Cave is about more than just great performances.

“A feeling of community, a feeling of being together with people with like minded interest, people that love music, the people that love art. Kind of getting away from the stresses of everyday life,” said Wade.

Wade said they plan on having this festival for a long time.

“We hope to do this for a long time to come. And every year we hope to upgrade, do something a little bit better,” said Wade.

For tickets for the festival, you can find those on the Shawnee Cave Amphitheater website.

For parking information, Wade said Festival attendees will first check in on the Amphitheaters property. They will then head back down Illinois Route 127 and turn east on Dutch Ridge Road.

Shuttles will take you to the venue and back to the parking lot.

For the venue’s FAQ, you can find that information here.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.