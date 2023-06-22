Heartland Votes

Watermelon season approaching fast in Missouri

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARBYRD, Mo. (KAIT) - With summer now in full swing, one thing people will start to see almost every BBQ in the next couple of months is watermelon.

Lonnie Gibson has spent almost his whole life working with melons, and the lifetime farmer and his staff are getting ready for the busiest time of year.

“When the watermelon harvest starts, we usually don’t know which end it up, its usually 18-hour days at least and trucks coming in all hours of the night to get loaded all hours of the morning,” Gibson said.

Gibson owns Bootheels Best based in Arbyrd. He believes the melons grown in Missouri state are better than anywhere else.

“The Missouri melon is the best melon, and the best melon is in the bootheel,” Gibson said.

According to the International Fresh Produce Association, melons are the fifth most purchased fruit.

However, there are not nearly as many people growing them as in years past since it is a crop that people don’t really get insurance for.

“The number of growers has really shrunk over the years there are very few of us,” Gibson said.

With the demand for watermelons at the highest around July 4th, Gibson said it is time to hustle but make sure to not jump the gun.

“I usually don’t ever cut one until I found a ripe one and so today this morning, I found one, I carried it into the shop and made me a little video,” Gibson said.

In the video, Gibson takes a bite out of a ripe watermelon saying it was ready to be shipped which means it is not too long until the rest of the field is also ready.

Within the next two weeks, they will fill a bus full of melons and send it off to local stores for all of us to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Megan Cole (Goodson), 29, was charged with murder first degree, armed criminal action,...
Sheriff: Search underway for woman charged with murder who removed GPS monitor in Farmington, Mo.
Ameren is warning their utility customers that scammers are aggressively targeting people...
Ameren warns Missouri, Illinois customers of aggressive scammers during summer months
Dylan Russell (Left), Sam Garten (Center), and Carl Copher (Right) are in custody in the...
3rd suspect in custody in connection with stolen four wheelers
Markitrey West was taken into custody in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex...
2nd suspect in custody in connection with shooting at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau that left 2 people injured

Latest News

The Food Network has released their list of the best barbecue joints in every state, and one...
17th Street BBQ named ‘Best BBQ in Illinois’ by the Food Network
Thrillville Thrillbillies unveil new food menu and apparel.
Thrillville Thrillbillies unveil new food menu, apparel
A new ale beer just hit the market and it’s brewed by some Heartland college students.
Fermentation Science Institute students at SIU help create new ale beer
City of Cairo set to welcome back a grocery store after 7 years of being a food desert.
City of Cairo set to welcome back grocery store after 7 years
Around 150 different individuals from across the region attended.
Second Annual Southern Illinois Food Insecurity Summit held in Marion, Ill.