Watermelon season approaching fast in Missouri

ARBYRD, Mo. (KAIT) - With summer now in full swing, one thing people will start to see almost every BBQ in the next couple of months is watermelon.

Lonnie Gibson has spent almost his whole life working with melons, and the lifetime farmer and his staff are getting ready for the busiest time of year.

“When the watermelon harvest starts, we usually don’t know which end it up, its usually 18-hour days at least and trucks coming in all hours of the night to get loaded all hours of the morning,” Gibson said.

Gibson owns Bootheels Best based in Arbyrd. He believes the melons grown in Missouri state are better than anywhere else.

“The Missouri melon is the best melon, and the best melon is in the bootheel,” Gibson said.

According to the International Fresh Produce Association, melons are the fifth most purchased fruit.

However, there are not nearly as many people growing them as in years past since it is a crop that people don’t really get insurance for.

“The number of growers has really shrunk over the years there are very few of us,” Gibson said.

With the demand for watermelons at the highest around July 4th, Gibson said it is time to hustle but make sure to not jump the gun.

“I usually don’t ever cut one until I found a ripe one and so today this morning, I found one, I carried it into the shop and made me a little video,” Gibson said.

In the video, Gibson takes a bite out of a ripe watermelon saying it was ready to be shipped which means it is not too long until the rest of the field is also ready.

Within the next two weeks, they will fill a bus full of melons and send it off to local stores for all of us to enjoy.

