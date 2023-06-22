Warm and dry to end the week, possible storms over the weekend

Happy Thursday Heartland, and before the weekend comes in, it looks to be dry and a bit warmer. There’s a bit of a breeze tonight in the bootheel of southeast Missouri, but mostly calm conditions with partly cloudy skies. Highs today will be reaching the low to mid 80s, dropping down to the low 60s by Friday morning. Dew points won’t be very high to end the week, but more humid conditions are on the way, especially for the weekend.

The weekend is warmer, heading into the 90s by Saturday. We also are tracking some storms for Sunday. These storms have potential to be severe, and bring along some moderate rainfall. The workweek looks much drier, but still very warm.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.